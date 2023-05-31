RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. Officiating the service will be PMA Dwight Brummels. Burial will be at the Randolph City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Friday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Gurney Lorenz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.
1928-2023
Gurney was born July 12, 1928, at rural Winside. He was the youngest child of Frank and Sadie (Bowles) Lorenz. He attended rural schools, completing the course of study at School District No. 82, Wayne County and was awarded his diploma May 24, 1941.
Upon completion of his graduation, he began farming with his father, and his lifelong occupation of tilling the soil.
He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Olson on May 15, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carroll. Gurney and Mary Ann resided with their three children at four local-area farms, the last located 2½ miles west of Randolph, before retiring to the city in 2000.
Gurney is survived by his three children: Sandy (Gene) Schlechte of Waco, Sally (Randall) Mainquist of Hesston, Kan., and Les Lorenz of McLean; grandsons Jeff Schlechte of Waco, Mark Schlechte of York, Ryan Mainquist of Blue Springs, Miss., Darin (Melissa) Mainquist of Brooklyn, N.Y., Craig (Jennifer) Lorenz of Axtell, Wade Lorenz of Villa Grove, Ill., and Chris Lorenz of Randolph. Seven great-grandchildren also survive as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sadie; spouse Mary Ann in 2020; two sisters, Anna and Dora, and a brother in infancy; sisters and brothers-in-law Nannie (Earl) Shipley of Norfolk, Bessie (Forest) Nettleton of Carroll, Phyllis (John) Hamm of Carroll, Margret (Ervin) Wittler of Carroll, Twila (Ernest) Sands of Laurel; and brother and sister-in-law Fred (Bernie) Lorenz of Hoskins.
Casketbearers will be grandsons Craig Lorenz, Wade Lorenz, Christopher Lorenz, Jeff Schlechte, Mark Schlechte, Ryan Mainquist and Darin Mainquist.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Randolph Rescue Squad Trust Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.