NORFOLK — Services for Guadalupe Pereda, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Guadalupe Pereda died at her home in Norfolk on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
1955-2023
Guadalupe was born on Sept. 18, 1955, in Chihuahua, Mexico, the daughter of Ortencia Carrion. She was raised in Mexico and graduated from high school.
She married Raul Pereda and that union had seven children. Guadalupe and her family moved to California in 1985. They moved to Norfolk in 1998. She was a homemaker.
Guadalupe is survived by her children, Marcela Pereda, Norma Pereda, Raul Pereda, Blanca Pereda, Rosalinda Pereda, Martha Pereda and Manuel Farias; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ana Ma Carreon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse Raul.
