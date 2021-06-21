Gretchen Landen

ALBION — Services for Gretchen L. Landen, 91, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
She died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2021
Gretchen Louise Landen, daughter of Carl H. and Anna (Hefti) Schmadeke, was born on June 8, 1930, at the family home in Boone County near Bradish. Three of her siblings were confirmed that morning and Gretchen was passed around the room before the dinner guests went home. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion by Pastor John Beckman.
Gretchen attended school through the eighth grade at rural School District 65 in Boone County. She then attended Newman Grove High School and graduated in May 1947. Following her graduation, Gretchen moved to Lincoln, where she was employed at the state capitol. In summer 1949, she attended a summer session at Wayne State College and taught for a year at District 34 in Boone County.
On May 28, 1950, Gretchen was united in marriage to John “Jack” Landen at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in Newman Grove before moving to Albion in 1954. Gretchen was a devoted housewife and mother. She was also active as a Girl Scout leader and a school trip sponsor.
Gretchen was a lifelong member at Zion Lutheran Church except for a few years when the couple lived in Newman Grove, and she attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She was active in areas of the church including Junior Lutherans, Women of the ELCA and Sew Happy Mission Quilters. She was an accomplished quilter and distributed beautiful heirlooms to many.
Gretchen loved playing bridge, belonged to several clubs and loved having good cards. She was an avid reader, loved history and kept current on politics.
Gretchen is survived by her four children, Suzette (John) Goetzmann of Omaha, Marcia Seier and Lisa (Dave) Skillstad, all of Albion, and Bryce (Barb) Landen of Chadron; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Schmadeke of Cornelius, Ore.; three sisters-in-law, Korrine Bailey of Centennial, Colo., Ruth Hartford of Albion and Nancy Landen of Newman Grove; along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jack Landen; a son-in-law, Jerry Seier; Herman (Viola) Schmadeke, Inga Schmadeke, Fae Schmadeke; Ann (Arnold) Adamson; Clarence (Eva) Schmadeke; Melvin (Delores) Schmadeke; Robert (Dorothy) Landen; Pat (Bud) Goad; Jack Bailey; Marion Landen; Leland Landen; Robert Hartford; and Colleen Landen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
