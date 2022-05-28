 Skip to main content
Greta Roth

WISNER — Services for Greta Roth, 77, Wisner, will be on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church and will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements for the family.

Greta Roth died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

1944-2022

Greta Gay (Hansen) Roth was born in West Point to Walter and Dorothy (Kay) Hansen. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Greta attended Wisner Public Schools, graduating from Wisner High School in 1963. After graduation, she moved to Omaha and worked for Mutual of Omaha prior to her marriage.

On Dec. 21, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lonnie F. Roth at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. They began feeding cattle and farming north of Wisner and in 1968 moved to Greta’s home place west of Wisner, where Greta and Lonnie continued to build the business together until Lonnie passed away in July 2006. Greta continued to operate Roth Feedlots and Roth Cattle and Land until her passing.

Greta was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar Flower Committee, was a director for Citizens State Bank, served on the Northeast Community College Foundation Board as chairwoman of the Awareness and Stewardship Committee and secretary for the Executive Committee, and served on the fundraising committee at Northeast for the building of the Agriculture Complex. She was membership chairwoman for the Nebraska Feeders Women’s Auxiliary Association, was co-chairwoman for the 2005 Cattleman’s Ball auctions, and was the 2015-2016 Cuming County Economic Development Cultivator of the Earth recipient.

Greta belonged to the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club, was past president of the Cuming County Extension Clubs, and vice president for the Cuming County Alumni Extension Clubs. She also raised and sold 4-H Club lambs. She had belonged to the same pitch club for numerous years.

Greta was a loving mother and grandmother, where you would see her blue Suburban heading to all of their activities. She loved tending to her garden and flowers, supporting Husker athletics, and the Creighton Women’s volleyball team.

Survivors include daughter Amy and Jim Skovsende of Omaha and family, Nicole and Ryan Vitera, Megan Skovsende; daughter Kayla and Todd Kuxhausen of West Point and family, Logan and Campbell Consbruck, Brett Kuxhausen, Michelle Kuxhausen; daughter Traci Ebel of Wisner, and daughter Abbi and Jason Oligmueller; son Tyler and Stacey Roth of Bucyrus, Kan., and family, Eli, Alaina and Luke; brother Jim Hansen; and several nieces and a nephew.

Greta was preceded in death by her spouse Lonnie, parents Walter and Dorothy Hansen, parents-in-law Floyd and Zeola Roth, grandson Brad Kuxhausen and son-in-law Ken Ebel.

A luncheon will follow burial at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Greta Roth died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

