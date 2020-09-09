TILDEN — Services for Gregory Schwartz, 70, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence.
1949-2020
Gregory G. Schwartz was born Dec. 15, 1949, at the Tilden Hospital to George and Gretchen Schwartz. He grew up on a farm north of Meadow Grove, where he attended District 37 country school. Greg then attended school at Meadow Grove and graduated from Tilden High School in 1968.
Greg was united in marriage to Nancy Ehle of Ponca on March 10, 1973, at Tilden. They were blessed with four children: Christopher Von, Tommy Joe, Charles Allen and Desiree Ann.
Greg and Nancy lived on the farm home place until 1997, when they moved to Tilden. Along with farming, Greg started trucking for Central Transport in Norfolk in 1978. He later drove for Pollock/Rutjens Construction until he retired in 2016.
Greg was a guy who loved life. He always enjoyed meeting new people, visiting with friends, and he especially enjoyed family time, being with his children and grandchildren. Greg was just a good soul who was always there when you needed him.
Greg is survived by his spouse, Nancy of Tilden; his sons, Chris Schwartz of Norfolk, Tom (Katie) Schwartz of Omaha and Charlie (Julia) Schwartz of Tilden; his daughter, Desiree (David) Rutjens of Tilden; 11 grandchildren: Naomi, Emere, Cameron, Kohl, Davis, Andrew, Chase, Brady, Chaney, Luke and Paisley; a brother, Steve (Pat) Schwartz of Pierce; and his nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gretchen Schwartz; an aunt, Darlene Ball; and a nephew, Travis Schwartz.