TILDEN — Services for Gregory Schwartz, 70, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence.
In other news
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Kimberly A. Tomasek, 61, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lisa J. Swerczek, 60, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Vern Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy Hladik, 99, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for LaVerne Haynes, 101, Grand Island, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
OAKDALE — Celebration of life services for Stanley “Mick” Eymann will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Oakdale Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Lois Johnson, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.