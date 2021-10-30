You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory “Greg” Allen Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Norfolk Ave., with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Gregory Schmidt died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

Gregory Allen Schmidt was born in Norfolk on Oct. 12, 1952, to Harold and Emogene (Sunderman) Schmidt. He graduated from Madison High School in 1970. On June 10, 1972, he married Kathy Smutny at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The couple were married for 49 years.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, and playing a game of cards with family and friends. He also loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could always be heard supporting his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Greg refereed many junior high and high school basketball and football games. He was a fourth-generation farmer with his brother Ron on the Schmidt family farm in Madison. It was their 48th crop in 2021. Greg also enjoyed serving at church.

Greg is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons Robert Schmidt and Brian (Tracy) Schmidt, all of Madison; daughter April (Michael) Thraen of Ogallala; brothers Dennis (DiAnne) Schmidt, Ronald (Cheryl) Schmidt, and Jerry (Jeanette) Schmidt; sisters Cindy Schmidt and Carol Schmidt; sister-in-law Audrey Schmidt; 13 grandchildren, and one on the way; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dean Schmidt.

Memorials may be designated to the Our Savior Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School Ministry.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

