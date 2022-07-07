 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gregory Koss

MADISON — Gregory E. “Greg” Koss, 65, Madison, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

Tags

In other news

Patricia Yoch

Patricia Yoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Rickey Retzlaff

Rickey Retzlaff

Rickey “Rick” Retzlaff was born June 22, 1947, at Norfolk to Delbert and Lois (Klug) Retzlaff. He passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 75 years.

Carol Johnson

Carol Johnson

SIOUX CITY — Services for Carol L. Johnson, 84, Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.

Mary Denhard

Mary Denhard

Former Norfolk and Stanton resident, Mary Louise Denhard, was born Nov. 3, 1935, at home in Brownstown Township of Romulus, Mich.

Tanya Kuehler

Tanya Kuehler

NORFOLK — Services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tanya Kuehler died at her home on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Lucas Brunssen

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Joann Howell

Joann Howell

NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Lucas Brunssen

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara