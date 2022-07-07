Gregory Koss

MADISON — Gregory E. “Greg” Koss, 65, Madison, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Rickey “Rick” Retzlaff was born June 22, 1947, at Norfolk to Delbert and Lois (Klug) Retzlaff. He passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 75 years.
SIOUX CITY — Services for Carol L. Johnson, 84, Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
Former Norfolk and Stanton resident, Mary Louise Denhard, was born Nov. 3, 1935, at home in Brownstown Township of Romulus, Mich.
NORFOLK — Services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tanya Kuehler died at her home on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate.