Gregory Goodman

Gregory Goodman

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Gregory P. “Bosco” Goodman, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

———

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at the Norfolk First United Methodist Church Nebraska Page.

Gregory Paul was born on Nov. 14, 1948, in Norfolk, during the “blizzard of ’48” to his parents, Paul and Darlyne (Schulze) Goodman. He graduated from Norfolk High School in May 1967 and received an associate of arts degree from Northeastern Nebraska College in May 1972.

Greg was married to two special women during his life. He married Barbara Ferguson in May 1971, and later married Ann Dinslage in December 1998. Greg was not married at the time of his death.

Greg spent most of his adult life as a musician, playing guitar, saxophone and drums, but was best known as a keyboard player. His music took him to live in Nashville, Omaha and back to Norfolk, but he traveled throughout the United States, playing music with several bands.

He began playing music with his childhood and lifelong friend, Tom Benjamin, cleverly calling themselves the Benny Goodman Duo. Other bands that Greg was a part of included The New Breed Blues Band, which he formed with his brother, Scott; The Smoke Ring; The Jailbreakers in Omaha; Redeye; Average Joe; Don Sohl and the Roadrunners; Housebroke; The Premiers; The Chants; The Ray Coble Show; Paradise Ranch; Papa Doodah while in Nashville; Bosco & The Malcontents; and he was honored to be a part of Norfolk’s original rock ‘n’ roll band, The Strollers, in later years for the Nebraska Rocks concerts.

Some musicians who knew of Greg didn’t know his actual name and only knew him as “Bosco.” Greg was recognized for his musical talent by being inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, and the Minnesota Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Greg was a huge Nebraska Cornhusker football fan. Early in his life, he was a very good athlete, playing football and basketball until a football knee injury ended his sports career.

That’s when he began concentrating on his music. Greg took pride that he was the third generation of his family who was living in the townhome that his Grandmother Schulze originally had built and purchased in 1980, that his Aunt Bette lived in from 1993 until 2008 when he made it his home.

Greg is survived by his brother, Scott Goodman of Pagosa Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Bette Schulze.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk or the Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity or The Orphan Grain Train.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.







Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

