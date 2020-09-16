Grant Arment

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
1957-2020
Grant Garfield was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Murdo, S.D., to Glen and Ethel (Vogelgesang) Arment. He graduated from Kadoka High School in 1957.
Following high school, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in industrial arts in 1961 from Southern State University. In 1966, Grant earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of South Dakota-Vermillion.
Grant married Carol Schuurmans on Aug. 20, 1960, in Tyndall, S.D. The couple rejoiced in the birth of two daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020.
Grant’s teaching career spanned 37 years including: Fort Pierre, S.D., from 1961 to 1962, Wynot Public Schools from 1962 to 1967, Ainsworth Public Schools from 1967 to 1970 and Norfolk Public Schools from 1970 to 1998.
After retiring, he worked at Northeast Community College from 2000 to 2018 in the math lab as a tutor. He also tutored several students at his home.
Grant was a lifelong learner and continued in advancing his teaching skills, commenting he needed to keep learning to keep ahead of his students. He will best be remembered by his students and colleagues through his kindness, sense of humor and his dedication to teaching more than mathematics, but how to be a good person.
Grant loved the outdoors. He was especially fond of fishing and hunting. Deer hunting in western Nebraska was an annual event with his grandson, nephew and friends.
Carol and Grant enjoyed golfing and were longtime members of Fairplay Golf Course. He was a master gardener and especially liked sharing all the produce with others. He loved springtime when flowers were planted and flourished all summer long as well as a beautiful lawn.
Grant enjoyed food and was a very good cook, and it was the center of family gatherings. Grant loved his family and was active in all their lives. He was a truly a “Jack of all Trades” and was sought out by others to advice on how to do things.
Grant painted houses many years and cherished the years he painted with his granddaughters.
Grant and Carol traveled; trips to Alaska, Canadian Rockies and Israel were highlights.
Most of all, Grant had a servant’s heart. He was active serving in his church and throughout the community for many years.
Grant is survived by his spouse, Carol; daughters Julee (Dick) Pfeil and JoNell (Brad) Crain; grandchildren Drew (Jill) Pfeil, Brittany (Jason) Wolfe and Madison (Nathan) Leonard; great-grandchildren Jaxyn Leonard and Kennedy Pfeil; sister Omel (Edwin) Weaver; and sister-in-law Velma Arment.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Jim Stratton; brother Marion (Fritz) Arment; and grandchildren Aiden and Marin Crain.
Memorials may be directed in Grant’s name to the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation for the creation of a scholarship to support future students at Norfolk Public Schools, 512 Phillip Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701 or online gifts can also be directed http://weblink.donorperfect.com/NPSFdonation or First United Methodist Church, 406 West Phillip, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Cards can be sent to Carol Arment and family, 502 E. Klug, Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.