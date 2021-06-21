Grant Arment

NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Kelley A. McDonald, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Charles S. Evers, 79, Dell Rapids, S.D., are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate.
LINDY — Memorial services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Tom Jacobson will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
LINCOLN — Services for Larry E. Burrus, 89, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Mark Ebert will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Crete.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark Brtek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
MEADOW GROVE —A memorial gathering for Jerry Schaffer, 78, Meadow Grove, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the old Meadow Grove Firehall.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Judith A. “Judy” Tannehill, 75, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.