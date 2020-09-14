Grant Arment

NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Hughes, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Stonegate in Parker, Colo.
MADISON — Services for Eileen J. Choutka, 102, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
NELIGH — Services for Eleanor Hemenway, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony J. Sindelar, 94, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer, 95, Winside, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Joyce A. Jones, 77, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Jeane V. Hynes, 93, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-