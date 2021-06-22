Grant Arment

NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
BURTON — Services for Virginia A. Sylva, 86, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Jordan Valley Cemetery near Burton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelley A. McDonald, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Doral Schroeder, 87 Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence.
GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster, 76, Grand Island, were Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark Brtek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.