Grahm Galyen

NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation and funeral.
He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
2003-2020
Grahm was born on Sept. 21, 2003, in Norfolk, to Lacey Galyen and Kelly Hunt. He attended Stanton Public schools and was currently a student at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk.
Grahm enjoyed trapshooting and was a member of the high school trap shoot team.
Grahm also enjoyed working out, lifting weights and running and doing carpentry work.
Survivors include his mother, Kelly Hunt, and stepfather Billy Cox of Stanton; his father, Lacey Galyen of Norfolk; his siblings, Gavin Galyen of Norfolk, Grady Hunt of Stanton, Drew Galyen, Bryce Galyen and Audrey Galyen, all of Norfolk; his grandparents, Lyle and Peggy Galyen of Tilden, Carla Hunt of Papillion and Bob and Jean Hunt of Long Pine.
Casketbearers will be Gavin Galyen, William McNutt, Taylor Wehrle, Garrett Galyen, John Lovejoy, Paul Hunt, Bill Hunt and Ben Hunt.
