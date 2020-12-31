Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church. Social distancing will be followed, and masks are requested at the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Grace Matilda Tichota, twin daughter of George and Mary (Kruger) Yosten, was born on Aug. 20, 1917, in Louisiana. Her twin sister, Gladys, died at birth. Her family moved to Nebraska, where Grace attended school in Snyder. Following school, Grace worked as a nanny and housekeeper.
On Nov. 18, 1941, Grace was united in marriage to William Tichota Sr. in Stanton. They farmed in Dodge until 1951 when they moved to a farm west of St. Edward. They farmed there until 1980 when they retired and moved into Cedar Rapids.
Grace was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, and its altar society, serving as president, and its quilters and rosary clubs. She was also a member of the Happy Hour Club.
Grace was a loving mother and grandmother and the best pie baker. She had a passion for quilting — making quilts for all 13 grandchildren and numerous others. Grace enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and card playing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace also did crossword and word search puzzles up until recent years.
Grace is survived by four children: Bill (Jeanne) Tichota of Norfolk, Kathleen Hoffman of Norfolk, Norma (Bob) Moore of Cedar Rapids and Margie (Rod) Zarek of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William Sr.; son Kenneth, Dan and Leroy; a son-in-law, Dick Hoffman; great-grandson Preston Bridger; six sisters; and two brothers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.