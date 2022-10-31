NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha with family receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grace Miller died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Esprit Whispering Ridge Assisted Living in Omaha.