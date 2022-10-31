 Skip to main content
Grace Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha with family receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grace Miller died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Esprit Whispering Ridge Assisted Living in Omaha.

Greg Felton Jr.

Greg Felton Jr.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ann Sukup died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Lorena Kumm

Lorena Kumm

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

Ella Rouillard-Rohleder

Ella Rouillard-Rohleder

SANTEE — Services for Ella L. Rouillard-Rohleder, 63, Kingman, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Moves Camp and Two Hoops Moves Camp will officiate. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Hill Ce…

Clara Reichmuth

Clara Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Gloria Roland

Gloria Roland

WAUSA — Services for Gloria Roland, 88, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Robert Gentrup

Robert Gentrup

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. Gentrup, 84, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Robert Gentrup died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health–St. Lukes in Sioux City, Iowa, after experiencing heart issues.

Darlene Biermann

Darlene Biermann

WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

