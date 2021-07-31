Grace Gould

Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.
1932-2021
Grace Burkhardt Gould was born on Oct. 3, 1932, and passed away on July 28, 2021. Grace was born at home on a small farm in southeast Nebraska. When she was 10, she and five siblings were removed from their impoverished home and sent to the Nebraska Children’s Home in Omaha, where she remained for 2-1/2 years until she was adopted by Dr. Allen and Gertrude Burkhardt.
She grew up in Norfolk, where her adopted father was superintendent of schools and president of the Junior College. She graduated with honors from Norfolk High School in 1950 and attended the University of Nebraska, from which she graduated in 1954 with a bachelor of science in education.
At Nebraska, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After graduation, Grace, a sorority sister and her brother, who was a Marine officer, traveled from Nebraska to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., where she met her future spouse, Gerald “Jerry” Gould, also a Marine officer, who was soon departing for Asia.
She returned to Omaha, where she taught kindergarten. In the spring of 1955, in the culmination of that whirlwind romance, she and Jerry, who had just returned from Korea, were married at the First Methodist Church in Norfolk and remained so for over 66 years. After four months, her spouse completed his active duty, and they moved north to the area south of San Francisco while Jerry completed his graduate work at Stanford.
Their first child, Michael, was born in the spring of 1956. In the fall, Grace returned to teaching kindergarten in San Carlos, Calif. Their daughter, Dana Lynn, was born in December 1957. She was a special needs young lady, and Grace’s educational training was very important to their daughter’s development.
The family remained in California until 1962, when they were transferred to New Jersey and 14 months later to Indiana, where they have remained for most of their years. A third child, Marston, was born in Indianapolis in 1965.
Grace was a consummate homemaker who loved decorating, cooking and baking, gardening and needlepoint. She also enjoyed playing bridge and loved most sports, especially football. She transferred her allegiance from the Bears to the Colts when they came to Indianapolis and became a “second” mother to a Colt who was a next-door neighbor. Of course, she followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Most of all she relished playing tennis, which she didn’t start until she was in her 40s.
Grace was a PEO for over 67 years, a member of Tri-kappa and of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church until her infirmities prevented her attendance. The couple traveled extensively nationally and internationally, including several trips to Switzerland, England and the rest of Western Europe.
In 1982, with the passing of the Freedom of Information Act, Grace found and was united with her six siblings at a family reunion held in southeast Nebraska. Her two older sisters and four brothers were together for the first time in more than 40 years. It was then that she discovered that there was a genetic propensity to glaucoma in the family. She was stricken some years later, and it changed her life. She experienced almost 30 eye operations through the years, but still lost most of her vision over time.
She was devoted to her adopted parents, and they could not have been closer had she been their natural daughter. As they aged, she traveled regularly to Nebraska to see to their needs and their care.
Grace was preceded in death by their daughter, Dana Lynn; her adopted parents; her siblings, Irene Welling, Jim Steele, John Hills and Jack Wright.
She is survived by her spouse, Jerry; sons Michael Gould (Andrea) of Westfield, Ind., and their children, Troy Gould (Karla) of Calgary, Alberta, Amicha Duarte (Ewerton) of Clarksville, Tenn., and Amanda Gould of Jacksonville, Fla., and Troy’s children, great-grandchildren Liam and Madison; as well as son, Marston Gould (Dina) of Seattle, Wash., and children Sadie and Seamus. Also surviving is brother, Richard Steele (Jan) of Bellingham, Wash. and a sister, Laura Shuck of Sturgis, S.D.
Bequests may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown, Wis., 600 Hoffman Drive, Watertown, WI, 53094 (https://bethesdalc.org/ ), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/ ), or the Dr. Allen and Gertrude Burkhardt Scholarship Fund at Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, Nebraska 68701 (https://northeast.edu/giving/donate).
