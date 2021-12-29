Grace Dietz

NORFOLK — Private services for Grace M. (Knowles) Dietz, 95, Norfolk, were conducted.
1926-2021
She was born Aug. 1, 1926, and died on Dec. 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Knowles, and siblings Mildred Johnson, Glen Knowles and Gerald Knowles.
Grace is survived by her children, Connie (Dan) Turek, Carol (Fred) Furley, Barb Kopietz and Mike (Mickie) Dietz; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
