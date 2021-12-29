You have permission to edit this article.
Grace Dietz

NORFOLK — Private services for Grace M. (Knowles) Dietz, 95, Norfolk, were conducted.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk was in charge of the arrangements.

1926-2021

She was born Aug. 1, 1926, and died on Dec. 21, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Knowles, and siblings Mildred Johnson, Glen Knowles and Gerald Knowles.

Grace is survived by her children, Connie (Dan) Turek, Carol (Fred) Furley, Barb Kopietz and Mike (Mickie) Dietz; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

