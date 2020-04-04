CROFTON — Services for Gordon Wiebelhaus of Crofton are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence under hospice care.
McLEAN— Raeleen K. Junck, 62, Randolph, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Bruce G. Uhing, 46, Crofton; formerly of Hartington, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — LaVaughn A. Boldt, 87, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Helen E. (DeVall) Bartlett, 78, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
ALBION — Private services for Derek J. Niewohner, 27, Albion, will be attended by his family and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene M. Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Larry L. Willers, 78, rural Wayne, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.