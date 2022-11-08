ATKINSON — Private services for Gordon L. Polinoski, 80, Atkinson, will be at a later date.
Gordon Polinoski died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Atkinson.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
ATKINSON — Private services for Gordon L. Polinoski, 80, Atkinson, will be at a later date.
Gordon Polinoski died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Atkinson.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …
COLERIDGE — Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.