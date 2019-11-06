Gordon Lauck

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gordon R. Lauck, 69, LaSalle, Ill., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
He died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru, Ill.
He was an organ donor and cremation rites were accorded in Illinois.
1950-2019
Mr. Lauck was born May 25, 1950, in Bloomfield to Herman and Arlynn (Frevert) Lauck. He was baptized and confirmed at Golgatha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa.
He married Donna Battaglia on March 23, 1996, in Ottawa, Ill. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in LaSalle and was a retired truck driver and farmer.
Survivors include his spouse, Donna; seven children, Dan (Larissa) Lauck of Howells, Danita Broders of Norfolk, Diana (Brent) Kuehler of Pierce, Doug (Natalie) Lauck of Spring Valley, Ill., Alisha (Jonathan) Dew of Elk City, Okla., and Austin and Adrian Lauck, both of LaSalle; 16 grandchildren; four sisters, Sharon (Don) Kalcik of Lincoln, LuAnn Zerbe of Norfolk, Colette Burnett of Le Mars, Iowa, and Colleen Wurst of Lincoln; a brother, Dave (Shelly) Lauck of Hadar; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marcia Lauck in infancy and Cynthia Anderson; a brother, Brian Lauck in infancy; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Zerbe and Paul Burnett.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.