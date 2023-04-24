LAUREL — Services for Gordon Hansen, 90, of Dixon are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Gordon Hansen died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, are pending with the Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Services for Melba E. Bejot, 88, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for LuAnna “Annie” Westerhaus, 86, of Wisner, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
OMAHA — Services for Todd Lorenz, 42, of Omaha will be 10:30 Wednesday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha with the Rev. Taylor Leffler officiating.
MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Enola, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Osborn Cemetery south of Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
