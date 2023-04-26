Gordon Hansen

CONCORD — Gordon C. Hansen, 90, Dixon, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Concord with the Rev. William Bertrand officiating. Burial will be in the Ionia Cemetery near Newcastle. Military rites will be conducted by the Newcastle American Legion Post 62.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel and will continue at the church on Friday an hour prior to services.