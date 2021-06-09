Gordon Gerharter

NORFOLK — Services for Gordon B. Gerharter, 101, Norfolk, are pending in Aberdeen, S.D. Home for Funerals is in charge of local arrangements.
He died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air. in Norfolk.
———
Gordon Bernard Gerharter was born May 24, 1920, to Otto and Adela (Schley) Gerharter. He graduated from Stratford, S.D., high school. He married Margie McNeil on June 28, 1943, in Webster, S.D. Gordon farmed and fed cattle on the family farm until his retirement in 1982. He and Margie then retired to Mesa, Ariz., where they lived for 30 years. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Gordon moved to Norfolk and The Meadows in 2015.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Lonnie (Deb) Gerharter of Thermopolis, Wyo., Dave (Janelle) Gerharter of Norfolk and Judy (Doug) Manning, of Peculiar, Mo.; along with 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marvin, Vernon, Allan and Lavanda.
