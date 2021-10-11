CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gordon Deichmann died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2021
Gordon was born Sept. 7, 1928, to Paul and Verna (Botsch) Deichmann in Leigh. They moved to Central City when Gordon was 5 years old. He attended country school through the eighth grade and then attended Central City Public School until he graduated in 1945.
Gordon worked on the farm until he joined the U.S. Army in 1951. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and was honorably discharged in 1953. Gordon came back to the farm, where he had cattle and helped his dad farm.
He married Jewell Hughes in the fall of 1953, and they lived west of Central City on the Smith farm. They then moved to Chapman for 15 years, finally moving to the farm Gordon would live on for the remainder of his life.
Gordon enjoyed serving the community in many organizations. He was on the school board for many years and also on the FFA board. Gordon was on the 4-H council and chairman for many years. He had his own 4-H club, The Busy Beavers, for 25 years and loved to work with the children, especially the cattle they were showing. He had his own herd of Polled Hereford cattle since the age of 12.
Gordon helped his own children show cattle at the county and state fair, Ak-Sar-Ben, Denver Stock Show and several different states. He also helped build the 4-H building and cattle barn at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.
Gordon was also chairman of the Lone Tree Township until the age of 90. He belonged to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was very active there. He was active in the American Legion as part of the honor guard at funerals and marching in parades.
Gordon was also an active member of the Farmers Union.
Those left to cherish Gordon’s memory are his spouse, Jewell of Central City; his children, Deb Vesely of Chapman, David Deichmann of Central City, Denise Mellott of Rowlett, Texas, Deanna (Brad) Kline of Keokuk, Iowa, and Darrin (Roxanne) Deichmann of Norfolk; 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Dale Fenster; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Litzenberg Long Term Care, who provided compassionate care to Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian Schools or Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.