Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 10 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Goldie Bowman

ELGIN — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin. Goldie Bowman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Tags

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Janice Hupp

Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

Susan Beltz

Susan Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Arnold Crawford

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.

Anna Goeken

Anna Goeken

STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Kenneth Caskey

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Cory Buss

Cory Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Cory Buss, 51, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Randolph.

Phylis Mathiason

Phylis Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Y. Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

