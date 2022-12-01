ELGIN — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin. Goldie Bowman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.
STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Cory Buss, 51, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Y. Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.