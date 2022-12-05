 Skip to main content
Goldie Bowman

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh.

Goldie Bowman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin is handling the arrangements.

1934-2022

Goldie June Bowman was born on June 11, 1934, to Gerrit and Florence (Popma) Kots at Maurice, Iowa. She attended school in Maurice. At age 14, she gave herself to the Lord and continued until present.

On Feb. 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to Max Bowman. They lived in Colorado, Minnesota and South Dakota. In 1978, they moved to Elgin to make their forever home.

Goldie enjoyed her gardening, canning and making quilts. Goldie always enjoyed vacationing to see family and visiting with everyone.

Goldie is survived by her spouse, Max Bowman; her children, Eugene Bowman, Loren Bowman and Janice Osmera; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; five sisters; and son-in-law Jim Osmera.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

