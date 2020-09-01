Gloria Wegner

SCRIBNER — Services for Gloria F. Wegner, 78, Scribner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate with burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Scribner.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church. Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are recommended.
She died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper.
———
Gloria Faye (Doescher) Wegner was born in West Point on June 15, 1942, to Roy H. and Lucinda (Beckman) Doescher. She was baptized on July 12, 1956, and later confirmed on March 25, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. Gloria attended Beemer Public Schools and graduated from Beemer High School in 1960. During her high school years, she worked for the Beemer Dry Cleaners.
On Sept. 18, 1965, she was united in marriage to Norman A. Wegner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The couple farmed in the Scribner area, where Gloria was an active farmwife. She also had worked at the Scribner Post Office.
Gloria was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner and helped make pies for the church’s fair stand. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing cards and watching birds.
Survivors include her children and their families: daughter Louise and Mark Herzinger of Beemer (and her daughter, Sarah Herzinger); daughter Julia and Jim Kramer of West Point (and her son Ronald Kramer); daughter Linda Wegner and Kevin Kenney of Omaha (and his children Justin Kenney and Sara Kenney); a son, David and Kay Wegner of West Point and (his children, Hunter Wegner and Blake Wegner); and son Herman Wegner of Scribner; sisters-in-law, Marlene Anderson of Gretna and Konnie Doescher of Lincoln.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Norman on May 11, 2005, and a brother, Don Doescher.