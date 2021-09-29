CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…
WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.