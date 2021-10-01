You have permission to edit this article.
ORCHARD — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2021

Gloria Kay Volquardsen, daughter of Alfred Cernousek Sr. and Ruth (Kriz) Cernousek, was born Feb. 5, 1943, at Orchard. She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1961.

On Oct. 15, 1961, Gloria was united in marriage to Glen Volquardsen at First Methodist Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with three sons, Greg, Gailen and Grant.

Gloria and Glen first lived in Verdigre for several years after their marriage before moving to Orchard. She was a homemaker while her children were young. When they were older, Gloria did babysitting for others in her home. She was also the bookkeeper for the family business, Volquardsen Milk Route.

Gloria was the Royal News social columnist for the O’Neill, Plainview, Neligh and Orchard newspapers. Later on, she was a home health caregiver in the Orchard area for many years.

Gloria was known as the “casserole queen.” She enjoyed gardening, cooking, collected numerous recipes and always made sure everyone had enough to eat when they left her home. She was the neighborhood Mom who welcomed any and all. Gloria was selfless to a fault; she always wanted everyone else taken care of before she worried about herself. She also had a contagious laugh and a joyful sense of humor.

Gloria was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and had a very strong faith that guided her each and every day.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Greg (Marchel) Volquardsen of Creighton, Gailen of Norfolk and Grant (Amy) Volquardsen of Logan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Russell Volquardsen, Ryan Volquardsen, Randi (Nathan) Brockhaus and Makenna Volquardsen; a brother, Alfred (Bernice) Cernousek Jr. of Kearney; and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Cernousek; spouse Glen; sister Renee in infancy; cousin Phyllis Latzel; and a host of in-laws.

