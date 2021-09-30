You have permission to edit this article.
Gloria Volquardsen

ORCHARD — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

David Fuchs

HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreig…

Thelma Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

James O’Dey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marveen Fredrickson

WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

Thelma Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.

LaJeane Marotz

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

George Kopecky

SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Charles Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

