Gloria Steele

1935-2019
Gloria D. Steele was born Feb. 7, 1935, to Ernest Luebcke and Dorthy (Billings) Luebcke of Bell, Calif. She died in Yukon, Okla., on Oct. 24, 2019.
Gloria married David J. Steele on June 18, 1955. They had four children: Barry D. Steele of Madison, Robin M. Sanderson of Norfolk, Jodean R. Steel of Yukon and Scott Steele (deceased). She has a grandson; three granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, three sisters, a brother and a son.
Gloria’s wishes were to donate her body to the United Tissue Network. Memorials can be made to the United Tissue Network or VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk, where she was a lifetime member.
A memorial luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk.