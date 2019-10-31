Gloria Smith

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gloria Y. Smith, 87, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 606 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Mark Hyatt will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
She died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2019
Gloria was born July 25, 1932, in Randolph to James and Chloe (Griffith) Coulter. She attended grade school at a district country school rural Randolph and then graduated from Randolph High School in 1950.
Gloria married Omar Smith on June 21, 1950, at First United Methodist Church in Randolph. After marriage, Gloria and Omar lived near McLean for a year on a farm. They then lived on a farm east of Randolph for five years until moving into Randolph.
Gloria worked for the Dairy Dream in Randolph until 1964, when the family moved to Norfolk. Gloria worked at Sherwood Medical in Norfolk for four years and then worked at Lee’s Jewelry for several years until she retired.
Gloria loved her family very much and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing the organ, being in the ministry and sharing the good news of God’s Kingdom, vacationing in Branson, Mo., her cats, flowers, and she didn’t like to cook, but she was a great cook. Gloria was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include her spouse, Omar Smith of Norfolk; her sons, Wes (Darla) Smith of O’Neill and Warren (Karyn) Smith of Washington; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Jana Sever in 2010; her parents, James and Chloe; and her sisters, Blondell Albrecht, Onalie Nordhues, Glyde Hisey and Lois Brummels.
