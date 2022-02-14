 Skip to main content
Gloria Schmuecker

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Gloria Schmuecker died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Atkinson.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Jeanette Tomjack

EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Marlene Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Paula Leary

Paula S. Parker Leary (Golter) passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

Stephen Ronnebaum

NORFOLK — Services for Stephen Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Stephen Ronnebaum died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his daughter’s home in St. George, Kan.

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Mildred Dunn died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Phyllis Johnsrud

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Johnsrud died Friday, Feb 11, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Delores Goetzinger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores “Dee” Goetzinger, 77, of Plainview will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

