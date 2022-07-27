VERDIGRE — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. John Petersen will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.
1951-2022
Gloria Mae Pavlik, daughter of Vennie and Ludmilla Pavlik, was born May 1, 1951, in Plainview. She graduated from high school in Verdigre in 1969.
Gloria married Joe Rudloff and had two daughters, Rochelle and Tricia. Gloria lived in Norfolk.
Gloria worked as a bookkeeper for her spouse’s business. She and Joe enjoyed their winters in Arizona and traveling to other western states. They also enjoyed camping and fishing locally. Gloria especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
Gloria is survived by spouse, Joseph Rudloff of Norfolk; children Rochelle (Tiffini) Bailey of Lincoln and Tricia Rudloff of Clearwater, Fla.; brother Ronald (LaVonne) Pavlik of Leesburg, Ga.; a sister, Frances McCallister of Norfolk; and grandchildren Sophia Applegate of Lincoln and Max Applegate of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dianne McElhose.
Gloria will be missed by many but left many wonderful memories for everyone to keep close to their hearts.
Memorials may be made to Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre to be used for future maintenance.