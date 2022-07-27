 Skip to main content
Gloria Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. John Petersen will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.

1951-2022

Gloria Mae Pavlik, daughter of Vennie and Ludmilla Pavlik, was born May 1, 1951, in Plainview. She graduated from high school in Verdigre in 1969.

Gloria married Joe Rudloff and had two daughters, Rochelle and Tricia. Gloria lived in Norfolk.

Gloria worked as a bookkeeper for her spouse’s business. She and Joe enjoyed their winters in Arizona and traveling to other western states. They also enjoyed camping and fishing locally. Gloria especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Gloria is survived by spouse, Joseph Rudloff of Norfolk; children Rochelle (Tiffini) Bailey of Lincoln and Tricia Rudloff of Clearwater, Fla.; brother Ronald (LaVonne) Pavlik of Leesburg, Ga.; a sister, Frances McCallister of Norfolk; and grandchildren Sophia Applegate of Lincoln and Max Applegate of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dianne McElhose.

Gloria will be missed by many but left many wonderful memories for everyone to keep close to their hearts.

Memorials may be made to Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre to be used for future maintenance.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

