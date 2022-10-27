WAUSA — Services for Gloria Roland, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Gloria Roland died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …
MADISON — A celebration of life for Gary L. Randles, 82, Madison, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Northside Community Center, 512 N. Main St., in Madison. Cremation was chosen.
NORFOLK — Kevin Korte, 62, Norfolk, died at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned.
WEST POINT — Services for Georgia (Mrs. Alfred) Batenhorst, 88, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Georgia Batenhorst died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.
WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.