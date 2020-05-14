CLEARWATER — Services for Gloria Montgomery, 90, Ewing, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. She died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Harold R. Dunlap Jr. moved peacefully to Heaven on April 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. No services or memorial is scheduled at this time.
Larry D. Hanna, 68, Ainsworth, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. No memorial services are planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Larry and Marilyn Hatterman of Arizona, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Darlene Trenhaile, 84, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
VERDIGRE — Graveside services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259.
NORFOLK — It is with great sorrow that Randy L. Slobodny, 61, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Norfolk from cancer.
ELGIN — Mavis J. Bergman, 67, formerly of Elgin, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services for Gena Luhr-Puls, 90, Wayne, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.