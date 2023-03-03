SANTEE — Services for Gloria McBride, 70, of Bloomfield will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell and Kenneth Derby Jr. will officiate with burial in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday at the community center and continue until service time, with nightly wake services at 7 p.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria McBride died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.