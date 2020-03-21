Gloria Long

MADISON — During these unprecedented times and the restriction on large gatherings, there was a private family burial for Gloria J. Long, 90, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiated. The Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Gloria passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Community Pride in Battle Creek.
Gloria was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Norfolk, the daughter of David and Lydia (Rakowsky) Prather. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and was a life-long member. Gloria attended Trinity Lutheran Elementary and graduated from Madison High School.
On Nov. 30, 1948, Gloria married William E. Long at Trinity Lutheran Church. They lived on the family farm in Stanton County and were blessed with four children. She raised chickens, enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. In her later years, Gloria was a greeter and demo person at Walmart for 10 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid, LWML and the VFW Auxiliary in Norfolk.
Gloria is survived by her children: Judy (Tom) Tegeler, of Battle Creek, Tom Long of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Richard Long, of Carroll; five grandchildren Kerri (Damon Ford) Stoner, Kelli (Hector) Rodriguez, Kristi (Jesse Weidner) Meinke, Tammy (Dean) Dvorak and Dakota Tegeler; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1984, son Gary Long and grandson Kent Tegeler. Gloria was also preceded by her siblings, Derald Prather, Lavonne “Bonnie” Panek, Vicki Nathan and David Prather Jr.