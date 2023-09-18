Gloria Koch

STANTON — Services for Gloria Schultze Koch, 96, Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Stanton will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretson will officiate.
———
Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery, alongside her spouse, Milford Koch.
Gloria passed peacefully on Sept. 14, 2023, at Valley View Assisted Living Center in Harlingen.
Gloria was given life by her creator and was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Stanton. She was the second oldest of four daughters born to Walter and Ruth (Moderow) Schultze. She became a child of God through holy baptism on Jan. 24, 1927. She confessed her faith before God and the congregation in 1941, when she received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Gloria attended country School District 5, then St. John’s Parochial School and Stanton High School until the middle of her senior year when her parents asked her to care for her sick grandmother in Alamo, Texas. She graduated from PSJA High School in Pharr, Texas, in 1944. She went on to get her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Colorado, graduating in 1948.
While in Texas, she met Milford Koch, who had recently returned from the service. On Dec. 5, 1948, they were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Alamo, Texas. They lived in Harlingen, and Gloria worked at Valley Baptist Hospital until their move to the Schultze family farm in Stanton in 1950. Their union was blessed with two children: Preston Sterling and Kathleen Louise.
Gloria worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk in obstetrics for 15 years, then became Stanton County’s welfare director for eight years. She was a field nurse for Health and Human Services of Nebraska, reviewing nursing home care in Northeast Nebraska until 1990, when she retired.
Gloria was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and later at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. She taught Sunday School, was active with Mary Martha and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, was a 4-H leader, a member of the Stanton View Garden Club, a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, active with the Stanton County Historical Society, Stanton Community Club and volunteered at Orphan Grain Train and Faith Regional Hospital.
Milford and Gloria received the LaVitsef Award and the Hometown Hero Award. The Schultze family received the Aksarben Award for the Schultze land being farmed for more than 100 years. In 1967, Milford and Gloria hosted the first Moderow family reunion at their pasture along the Elkhorn River. One-hundred and sixty-five descendants of William and Anna Moderow came from across the country. Organizers were: Brenda Schultze of Omaha and Bill Moderow of Aurora. The Moderow reunion continues every five years, meeting at different locations.
In recent years, Milford and Gloria spent a month or two at Victoria Palms in Donna, Texas. When Milford retired, they moved from the farm to a house in Stanton, across the street from their church. In 2008, their daughter, Kay, and her spouse, Denny, asked if they wanted to move with them to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. They were delighted to go back where Milford was born and raised and the weather was warm. They moved to Laguna Vista, Texas, and joined Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in Port Isabel, Texas. There they became active in the Spanish Mission.
Survivors include son Preston Koch/Klik of Chicago; daughter Kay and her spouse Dennis Huber of Laguna Vista; granddaughter Jamaica and spouse Chad Erwin and their boys, Ryker and Maverick of Lincoln; brother-in-law Merlyn Koch and spouse Elizabeth of Harlingen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Milford Koch; her parents; her spouse’s parents; three sisters: Ruth-Ann and spouse Morris Vogel, June and spouse Charles Hess, Brenda and spouse Glen Davidson; brother-in-law Harold Koch and spouse Wilba and brother-in-law Ralph Koch and spouse Eudoris.
Gloria will be remembered as a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She lived her life with a deep love for God and was an incredible beacon of strength for her family for decades.
The family of Gloria Koch wishes to thank the staff at Valley View & Superior Hospice in Harlingen for the excellent care given to Gloria. You are God’s angels.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.