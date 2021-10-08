HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Hoskins.
Gloria Doffin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in rural Hoskins.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2021
Gloria Annette Doffin was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Stanton to Herbert and Marie (Dietrich) Wantoch. She was baptized on Jan. 30, 1941, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton and confirmed on May 16, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1958 and then continued her education at School of Commerce graduating in December 1958.
She married Richard Doffin on Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Gloria was employed by Brandies in Norfolk, then Massachusetts Mutual Life and later Daniel Jewell Attorney’s Office. She and her spouse, Richard, then later became co-owners of Hoskins Manufacturing.
Gloria enjoyed crocheting, watching the Cornhuskers play football, tending to her flowers, gardening, as well as enjoying spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins, the church ladies aid and church choir.
Survivors include her spouse, Richard Doffin; her children, Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin and Roxanne (Doug) Marks; along with 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carole Kopietz; sisters-in-law Gloria Krueger and Dixie Wantoch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marie; three brothers, David Wantoch, Ronald Wantoch and Sidney Wantoch; and sister Sharon Wantoch.
Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Josh Sellin, Adam Sellin, Lee Doffin, Andrew Doffin and Bradley Doffin. Honorary casketbearers will be granddaughters Jamie Koepke, Lisa Farran, Kristy Hendershot, Ashley Walker, Noelle Klitz, Jerae Schweers, Dana Doffin, Victoria Doffin, Becca Doffin, Lilly Sue Doffin and step-grandson Tyree Robinson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.