HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gloria Doffin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in rural Hoskins.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
CLEARWATER — Services for Dianne R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Larry Kralicek, 65, O’Neill, formerly of Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Joseph Armitage died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.