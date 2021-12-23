EWING — Services for Gloria Dierks, 89, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. rosary. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
Gloria Dierks died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Lincoln after a brief illness.
1932-2021
Gloria Lee Zoeller was born in Wamego, Kan., Sept. 10, 1932, to Henry and Violet (Burgess) Zoeller. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Manhattan, Kan., graduating in 1950. She then worked for a time for Burroughs Corporation in Topeka before returning to Manhattan to obtain a bachelor of arts in English from Kansas State University.
Gloria met Cap Dierks through a mutual friend who was stationed with him at Smoky Hill Air Force Base in Salina, Kan. The two were married on Dec. 27, 1958, while Cap was in his second year of veterinary school at KSU. After Cap graduated, they moved to Ewing. They were blessed with four children: Jon, Tom, Chris and Stephanie.
Her vocation was fulfilled in her marriage and family, spending time with them, especially her grandkids was her joy. She had a quick wit, a ready joke and spoiled everyone with her potato salad, runzas and cinnamon rolls.
Gloria was an avid golfer — she was most happy when “her” new golf course, Summerland, was built. She loved to read and also enjoyed playing marathon and couples Bridge. Gloria was enlisted to help with the startup of Bauer Memorial Homes in Ewing and management of those apartments. She was a member of the Valley Hope Board and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary, in which she served as president. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.
You rarely saw Gloria without Cap. In 2011, Cap suffered a debilitating stroke and she never left his side, providing care and love for him as he experienced decline. Their example of faith, love and complete devotion is a gift that will be their legacy. She also had great devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Therese of Lisieux. She had tremendous compassion for others, you would know this when she ended her evening prayers remembering a litany of those in need at the end of her rosary.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Jon (Kim) Dierks of Lincoln, Tom Dierks of Lincoln, Chris (Suzanne) Dierks of Ewing and Stephanie (Jerry) Upp of Gering; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Bart, Nicholas Dierks, Brianna Dierks, Nathan (Chelsey) Dierks, Alex Dierks, Brady (Ashley) Dierks, Regan Dierks, Rachel Dierks, Kristen (Brett) Klein, Megan Upp and Kyle Upp; four great grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Zoeller of Manhattan, Kan; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, M.L. “Cap” Dierks; brothers, Don Zoeller, Bob (Jo) Zoeller, and John (Betty) Zoeller.
