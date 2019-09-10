Gloria Campbell

COLUMBUS — Services for Gloria J. Campbell, 85, Tarnov, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to service time at the church with a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.
She died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home in Tarnov.
1934-2019
Gloria Jean Campbell was born June 20, 1934, in Norfolk, to John Sr. and Sadie (Klug) Mrsny. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Gloria attended Christ Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953. She worked at Tastee Treet and the phone company in Norfolk.
On Nov. 7, 1953, Gloria was united in marriage to Joseph “Joe” Campbell in Norfolk. The couple moved to Denver in 1954. In 1979, they moved back to Nebraska and purchased the Tavern in Tarnov. Joe died suddenly on his birthday in 1980, leaving Gloria to run the Tavern on her own for the next 34 years.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Gloria enjoyed gardening, canning, watching her Westerns and visiting with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her many customers and friends.
Gloria is survived by a daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” (Melvin) Krings of Tarnov; a son, Russell (Julie) Campbell of Denver; a daughter, Lori (Steve) Young of Denver; a son, John Campbell of Tarnov; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Gail Mrsny of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Alice Mrsny of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie Mrsny; her spouse, Joe Campbell; her sister, Lillian Trujillo; her brothers, John Jr., Frank, Eldon and Herman Mrsny; and her parents-in-law, Phillip and Mildred Campbell
