Services for Gloria Brandenburg, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown, S.D.
1940-2020
Gloria Brandenburg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 80, in the Estelline Care Center, Estelline, S.D.
Gloria was born on Jan. 30, 1940, to Desolee (Dale) Swain. Gloria married James Cobb and together they had three children in this union. Later in life Gloria reunited with high school friend Don Brandenburg in marriage, and she became stepmother to Matt and Jeremy when they were just 4 and 5.
Gloria was known as a great caregiver. Gloria was an excellent psychiatric aide at the Norfolk Regional Center for over 30 years. She was always a good listener, gave great advice, and easily became lifelong friends to people of all ages.
Gloria enjoyed keeping a beautiful home, being creative, painting, gardening, piano music, cross-stitching and she loved pets. She was a speed reader, going through stacks of novels in a week and she was sharp with crossword puzzles. She was a diehard coffee drinker, but Diet Coke was a close second. Gloria had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a compassionate spirit. She loved her family more than life itself as she was a very affectionate mother and grandmother.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son Lee Cobb; mother Desolee Owens; brother Gail Oss; and precious grandparents.
She is survived by her brother, James (Donna) Oss; children Susan (Bruce) Buhler, Nancy (Steve) Mennis, Matt (Charity) Brandenburg and Jeremy Brandenburg; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
