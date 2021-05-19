NORFOLK — Graveside memorial services for Gloria Brandenburg, 80, South Dakota, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
She died Dec. 18, 2020, at Estelline Care Center, Estelline, S.D.
O’NEILL — Services for Lettie Krugman, 97, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Gaye E. Mullins, 73, Plainview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Bob Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Dennis Temple of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Omaha National Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
LINDSAY — Services for Madeline Niemeyer, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ORCHARD — Graveside services for Becky Vrooman, 66, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Hope Enterprise Cemetery in rural Orchard. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Oma A. Jacobsen, 88, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Darrell Schuett, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996…
NORFOLK — Services for Valdene J. Tietgen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
