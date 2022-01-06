WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glennadine Barker died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Providence Medical Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…
Jeffery W. Ohler peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Per Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.
CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.