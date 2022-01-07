 Skip to main content
Glennadine Barker

WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Wayne.

Glennadine Barker died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

FaDonna Goodnight

FaDonna Goodnight

LONG PINE — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date.

Margaret McCutchen

Margaret McCutchen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.

Margaret Straka

Margaret Straka

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Eileen Stevens

Eileen Stevens

WEST POINT — Services for Eileen Stevens, 87, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at Bow Valley.

Clifford Bethune

Clifford Bethune

WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…

Mike Oglevie

Mike Oglevie

Mike Oglevie, 74, Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

