Glenna Armitage

Glenna M. Armitage, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Stanton. Private services will be in Upton, Wyo., at a later date.
1932-2023
Glenna Mae Armitage (Wade) was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Long Beach, Calif., to a traveling Nebraska couple, Professional wrestler Glenn Wade and his spouse, Mae (Frink). After traveling the nation, Australia and New Zealand on the wrestling circuit, the family settled back home and purchased a family farm in Wayne County.
Glenna graduated in 1950 from Winside High School. She married Korean War veteran Wayne Amos Armitage in 1953. Glenna gave birth to their son and first child, Gregory Scott, in 1955. Glenna and Wayne would have two more children, Bartley Grant in 1961 and Cathy Colleen in 1963. Wayne worked as a builder and plumbing contractor around Nebraska and moved the family from Winside to Ponca in 1969.
Tragedy struck the family with the sudden loss of Wayne in 1973. Perhaps here is where Glenna’s signature gentleness and quiet strength shone brightest. Glenna would raise her children as a single mother in Ponca. Glenna would go on to obtain her registered nursing degree from Western Iowa Tech at age 49 in 1982. She would then work for the South Dakota State Hospital in Yankton and retire in 1995 to the family farm, neighbors to her daughter, Cathy, and her family.
Her sons moved to Eugene, Ore., in the 1980s, and Glenna would often visit them and the surrounding natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest. She also loved to travel to family in Wyoming, North Carolina and back home around Northeast Nebraska and Siouxland. These travels would be inspiration for her beautiful paintings, photographs and tapestries. Glenna also loved to photograph beautiful flowers and plants.
Any of her beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would tell you of her supreme kindness, of cherished paintings on the wall. She was a serene friend to her beloved family and to her dogs, cats, and other animals.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen McWilliams of Grand Junction, Colo.; Her son, Greg Armitage of Eugene; her son and daughter-in-law, Bartley Armitage and Carla Zimmerman of Eugene; her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Leon Vondrak who live on the family farm; seven grandchildren: Jai, Austin, Aaron, Ree, Shawn, Shae and Zoe; and 12 great-grandchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 19, in Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon and Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wayne, and her parents, Glenn and Mae.
In her honor, please make a donation to the Music Education and Performing Artists Association (MEPAA) of Eugene.