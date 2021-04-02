Glenn Wedekind

MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Burial with military honors will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Services will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.